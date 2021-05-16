Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $84,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

