LSV Asset Management Sells 13,100 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.34% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 561,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 529,252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC opened at $2.05 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.65.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

