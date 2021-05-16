LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 973,755 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

