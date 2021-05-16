LSV Asset Management Has $824,000 Stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $24.52 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

