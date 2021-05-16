LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $454.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.92), with a volume of 56182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 433 ($5.66).

The company has a market cap of £476.37 million and a PE ratio of 28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

