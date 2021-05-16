Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 66,717 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,717 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $73,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.20 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

