Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $98,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

