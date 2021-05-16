Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $164.08 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,216 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $164,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 531,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

