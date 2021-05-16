Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $126.16 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,757 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $126,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

