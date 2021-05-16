L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 72.80%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

