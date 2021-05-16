Loopring [NEO] Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

