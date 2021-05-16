Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

