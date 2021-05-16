loanDepot, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $13.09 on Friday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.