loanDepot, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $13.09 on Friday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

