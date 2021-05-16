LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.77

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 83236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 34,675 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,372,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

