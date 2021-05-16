Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.86.

NYSE:LYV opened at $85.80 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 894,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5,439.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

