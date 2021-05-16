Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.600-9.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.17. 1,210,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,101. The stock has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $177.92 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

