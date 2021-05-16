Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.600-9.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $301.17. 1,210,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,101. Linde has a 12 month low of $177.92 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

