Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $69.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.