Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.65 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LMB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Limbach alerts:

LMB opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $99.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.