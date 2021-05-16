Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

