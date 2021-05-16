Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-$856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.97 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 41,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,421. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

