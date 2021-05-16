Liberum Capital Boosts Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target to GBX 80

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.63 million and a PE ratio of -23.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64).
About Vertu Motors
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.