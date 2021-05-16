Liberum Capital Boosts Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Price Target to GBX 80

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.63 million and a PE ratio of -23.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 48.65 ($0.64).

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

