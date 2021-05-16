Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,067 shares of company stock worth $2,267,265. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.51.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

