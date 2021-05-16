Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $36,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

