LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in LHC Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $188.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

