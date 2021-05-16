LGL Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.