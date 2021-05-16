Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 664 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

