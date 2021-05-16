Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,783 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 100.1% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

