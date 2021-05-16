Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

