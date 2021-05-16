Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.