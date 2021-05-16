LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LeMaitre Vascular has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,905 shares of company stock worth $14,145,009 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

