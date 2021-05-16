Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

