Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Legrand has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

