Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.01. Lazard posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.64. 384,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

