Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 592,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,550. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.60 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

