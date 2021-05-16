Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.
Shares of Laureate Education stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 592,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,550. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
