Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Up to $28.66

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $30.04. Latham Group shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 in the last ninety days.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

