Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $78.79 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

