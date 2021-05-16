Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,914. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

