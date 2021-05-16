Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

