Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Generac by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $300.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.