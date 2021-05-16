Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 389,960 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

PPA opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $76.67.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

