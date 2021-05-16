Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $165.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

