Komodo Hits One Day Volume of $7.97 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Komodo has a market cap of $302.89 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00005005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.59 or 0.00585442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00208047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00276196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015529 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,811,969 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

