KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.43. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 2,712 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

