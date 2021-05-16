Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $67.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 555,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,522. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

