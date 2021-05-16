Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.54.

Shares of K opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,383,372 shares in the company, valued at C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

