Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target Raised to $15.25

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 243,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 217,317 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

