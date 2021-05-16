Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $218,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

