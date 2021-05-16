Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $158,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

