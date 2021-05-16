Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

