Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMMPF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

